LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's another busy week for traffic construction in Lafayette as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will continue a couple of projects that will most certainly affect the commute for many drivers, both locally and from out-of-town.

Phase Two Closures Set to Resume for I-10 Overpass Emergency Repair

In January, Louisiana DOTD officials announced a plan to repair the damage caused by a truck carrying an excavator at the Interstate 10 overpass at Interstate 49 in Lafayette.

This first phase of work began January 20-22 as I-49 north was closed throughout that weekend as DOTD workers began the repairs.

Well, Phase Two begins today (March 29), DOTD workers will close down I-49 northbound at the I-10 overpass once again - this time from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Then, on Thursday (March 30), DOTD workers will close I-10 eastbound and I-49 northbound at the interchange from 8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.

Signal Upgrades Happening at 2 Lafayette Intersections

Also in January, DOTD workers began a series of traffic signal upgrades in the Hub City.

There are a couple of intersections across the Hub City that will have intermittent lane closures while DOTD crews perform these upgrades. These intermittent lane closures will last for 2-hour periods. The roads will be open to regular traffic and there will be no detours but you can expect delays. This work is weather permitting.

Wednesday, March 29 & Tuesday, April 4

Ambassador Caffery northbound and southbound right lanes at Bonaire Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day

Thursday, March 30 & Friday, March 31

Kaliste Saloom eastbound right lane and left turn lane at Beadle Road from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day

Early Morning Traffic Closure on Ambassador Caffery to Shut Down Inside Lanes

A left turn lane is being added on Ambassador Caffery Parkway between S. Morgan Avenue and S. Bernard Road about a mile east of LA 89 (Youngsville Highway).

Because of that, the eastbound and westbound inside lanes of Ambassador Caffery in that stretch will be closed from 2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. on Monday, April 3.

There will be no detour and emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

