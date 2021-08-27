By now we all know that when Jim Cantore shows up in your community trouble is on the way.

Well, as Ida approaches the Louisiana gulf coast, the city of Mandeville, La did not hold back when addressing the face of the Weather Channel.

Like many communities across south Louisiana, Mandeville knows that if Jim shows up, so too will dangerous weather conditions.

So, someone took it upon themself to type the following on a traffic sign, "Jim Cantore Stay Home!"

I am sure the city of Mandeville would love to have Jim Cantore over in their community at any other time, but not when a major hurricane is approaching.

Here's the sign that has many saying likewise as we prepare for Ida. Remember to check back here for the latest updates as Ida approaches.