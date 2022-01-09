Louisiana State Police officials say they investigated a crash in which a pedestrian died at around 6:30 Saturday night in St. Mary Parish. Troop I Spokesman Thomas Gossen says 19-year-old Everardo Perez of Houston, Texas was walking in the middle of the US 90 North Frontage Road when he was struck. This was on the westbound side of 90, just west of Highway 317.

Gossen says their investigators say Perez was wearing dark clothing while walking in the middle of the westbound lane and was struck. The driver of the vehicle who struck Perez did submit to a breathalyzer test and was not impaired. The driver was buckled up and wasn't hurt. A passenger in the vehicle was also not hurt. A sample of Perez's blood was taken to determine whether or not he was under the influence of anything. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gossen says when it comes to pedestrian-related crashes, seventy percent do happen at night. He says they want to remind anyone walking on or near roadways to wear reflective clothing, avoid being distracted, try not to walk in the roadways, and always walk against the flow of traffic.

This is the first fatality to be investigated by Louisiana State Police Troop I for 2022.

