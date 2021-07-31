UPDATE:

The bodies of all three men who have been missing since Friday have now been recovered by officials near Toledo Bend.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office says that while they have recovered the bodies, they have not yet released the names.

Officials are now working to find the boat.

ORIGINAL (07/31/21)

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office found a person's body in the San Miguel Bayou area which is right near Toledo Bend Lake.

The search continues for two other people Sunday.

Multiple agencies are part of the search after the first body was found around noon Saturday.

The three men, who are from South Louisiana, have not been heard from since they left in a boat Friday night.

A truck and trailer belonging to the men were found parked at the launch on Louisiana Highway 1215.