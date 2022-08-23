Tropics Remain Quiet As We Near Peak Hurricane Season

While the National Hurricane Center is looking at three tropical disturbances in the Atlantic, there is currently no expectation of a hurricane anytime soon.

As August comes to a close and we move into September, which is usually right at the peak of hurricane season, the tropics have been extremely quiet. That quiet led the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to downgrade the predicted severity of this year's tropical season by one named storm.

The National Hurricane Center is, however, looking at a few tropical disturbances that may have a chance of developing later on.

attachment-national hurricane center august 23 2022 loading...

In the first disturbance, the NHC says "Shower activity remains minimal in association with a tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands." They do not expect any further development of this system over the next several days.

The second disturbance, east of the Windward Isles, "a large area of disturbed weather has formed centered several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands," the NHC said. "While this system is currently disorganized, environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days when the system approaches the Windward Islands or southeastern Caribbean Sea." They give that system a 20 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

The last system, which is in the eastern tropical part of the Atlantic Ocean, also has a 20 percent chance of developing further in the next 5 days. "While this system is currently disorganized," the NHC said, "environmental conditions could become more conducive for development in a few days when the system approaches the Windward Islands or southeastern Caribbean Sea."

While the tropics are not terribly active right now, the Acadiana area is getting its fair share of rain. Multiple inches of rain are expected over the next couple of days, especially after several heavy showers hit the area Tuesday.