Truck With Makeshift Swimming Pool Spotted in Lafayette [VIDEO]

A truck with a makeshift swimming pool was spotted Sunday in Lafayette.

The bed of the truck was lined with a blue tarp and filled with suds and water. Four young boys seemed to be enjoying the water and the attention that they were getting on Johnston St in Lafayette.

As hot as it has been here, sometimes you just have to do whatever it takes to cool down and these folks found a way to do so.

Mandi Theriot Mandi Theriot loading...

I won't get into the legalities here, but these young folks seemed to be enjoying themselves while taking a cruise through the "Hub City."

The good news for all of us here is that we are about to get a break in the current heatwave.

Rain chances will be improving this week as storms will be sweeping across the region as an area of disturbed weather rides the gulf coast.