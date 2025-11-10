During Sunday’s Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions game, President Donald Trump took a moment to highlight one of Louisiana’s most celebrated athletes: former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

The interview aired on Fox as Trump joined play-by-play announcer Kenny Albert and analyst Jonathan Vilma, the former Saints linebacker who won a Super Bowl alongside Brees. Nearly three minutes into the segment, Trump pointed out Vilma’s championship ring and shifted the conversation to Brees’ legacy.

“He Was Accurate. He Knew How to Win.”

“You really had a good quarterback, didn’t you?” Trump asked Vilma, who jokingly responded in a high-pitched voice that Brees was just “OK” before acknowledging him as a future Hall of Famer.

Trump went on to praise Brees’ playing style.

“He was accurate. And he knew how to win. It was like throwing darts,” Trump said. “He threw a ball you could catch. It wasn’t going 200 miles an hour that hits you in the face.”

Vilma agreed, calling Brees the best teammate he ever had and describing the precision of watching him throw.

Get our free mobile app

The lighthearted conversation continued as Vilma teased Trump about how many touchdowns he might have scored with Brees at quarterback. Trump replied confidently, “He puts it in your hands.”

Trump Attended to Honor Military Members

Trump attended the matchup in Washington (the first sitting president to attend an NFL regular-season game) to participate in a halftime ceremony honoring U.S. service members.

Before the game, he reportedly joked that he would like the Commanders’ future stadium named after him.

Regardless of political views, one thing is true among Louisiana football fans: Drew Brees left his mark on the game, and we were lucky enough to have him for all those years and forever as a Saint.