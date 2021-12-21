Former U.S. President Donald Trump was booed by some of his fans after he admitted that he has taken the booster shot.

Trump was taking part in a Q&A session with Bill O'Reilly in Houston when they got on the subject of COVID vaccinations.

The former president noted that it was under his administration that the vaccine was produced, and he told fans to all take credit for the quick response to battling COVID.

O'Reilly noted that they were both vaccinated, then Trump went on to admit that he has even taken his booster shot to further protect him against the virus.

It was then that a few of his fans booed him, but Trump quickly told them to not boo.

President Trump has encouraged his fans to get vaccinated, yet some still aren't convinced that it is in their best interest to get the vaccine that is available to them during the pandemic.

Here's the moment when fans booed the man they paid to see in Houston.

