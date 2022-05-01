Try Doing Three Little Things Each Day to Enrich Your Life

Get our free mobile app

I don't care who you are. At some point, you've felt overwhelmed and unable to get anything done! It doesn't matter what's got you blocked. Life can get a little wild at times. When most people get overwhelmed, they shut down and things around the house start to slide, making you even MORE overwhelmed! It's a nasty little circle.

My friend Kristina told me that each day, she does three things around the house. It doesn't matter how big or how small, it's the simple fact that she's completed three tasks and has the feeling of accomplishment that goes along with it.

What a genius idea! I won't lie, I live alone so there are some things that I'll let go a little longer than others. I don't mind playing Jenga with the kitchen trash. I'm the one that has to take it out eventually, regardless. So I tried it last night and it put a whole new spin on chores for me. It even *gasp* made me go above and beyond those three little tasks.

Spring Cleaning iStock loading...

The three little things that you choose to do each day don't have to be big. It can be something as simple as taking the trash out, washing baseboards, or sweeping and/or mopping. You don't have to rake and mow your entire yard. The win is that you're getting things done in small, effective steps. There will be days you go to bed feeling like you killed it and then there are days you'll count getting out of bed in the morning as one of your 'things.' It's all about counting your blessings and the feeling of accomplishment you'll get as a result. The idea is to make the deal with yourself and stick to it. After all, it's only three little things!

50+ Pictures of Shreveport's Abandoned Historic Fairgrounds Field Before you know it, Shreveport's historic Fairgrounds Field will be will be exactly that - history. Once the legal wrangling is done, the proverbial endangered-bat-guano will hit the fan and the once glorious Ratchet-City cathedral to baseball will be demolished and gone.

Before it "bats" its final inning, let's take a final look at the glory that once was. I warn you though, it's kind of like seeing that super-hot girl from high school 20 years later - and time has not been kind.

These awesome pictures were provided by urban photographer extraordinaire Ron DeBello.

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

Here's the Top 10 Actors from Louisiana (#1 is from Bossier City) These are the top ten actors who got their start in Louisiana according to Stacker.com from data compiled by IMDB.com