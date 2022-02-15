Tsunami Sushi Set to Open Up Brand New Louisiana Location in 2022

Reports say that a popular Louisiana sushi-spot is expanding in the Baton Rouge area. Tsunami Sushi has plans to open a second location in the state's capitol in 2022.

Tsunami Sushi Tsunami Sushi loading...

Tsunami Sushi is most certainly a popular restaurant across Louisiana. With locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, this sushi-spot has been a favorite across the state for quite some time now.

Where will the new Tsunami Sushi in Baton Rouge be located?

Restaurant management reportedly says that they have plans in place to open up a second location in Baton Rouge before the end of the year. Chief Operations Officer Frederick Nonato reportedly says that the new spot will be located in a new office space near Highland and Bluebonnet.

Tsunami Sushi Tsunami Sushi loading...

Of course, the original Baton Rouge location will remain a favorite amongst many. It's views of the Mississippi River are tough to beat, as seating along the rooftop provide some incredible sunsets and nights of fun.

attachment-91505409_10156603011865882_1769226458061864960_n loading...

The new location in the works for Baton Rouge will consist of the same menu items that patrons know and love, plus hopefully some new great additions per the report.

See the report from WAFB Channel 9 on Facebook below.