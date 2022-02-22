Tuesday Feb. 22nd Will Be One of the Most Popular Wedding Dates

There have been several TikToks that said "We better not waste a date like 2-22-22". What do they mean by "waste a date"?

There Has Never Been a More Epic Wedding Date

Okay maybe January 11, 2011, was an epic date (1-11-11), this past year my friend was married on 4-3-21, how cool is that? The year before that a popular wedding date was 10-10-20. So obviously, 2-22-22 is the most epic date that many of us will see when it comes to tying the knot.

There Will Be a Record Number of Weddings in Las Vegas on 2-22-22

According to WDSU.com a record number of weddings are booked for Tuesday, February 22nd, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fun isn't just happening in Las Vegas, it looks like Shreveport will be getting in on the epic wedding date action with a mass wedding.

Shreveport is Preparing for an Epic Mass Wedding on Tuesday.

Not only will you be getting married on 2-22-22 you will say "I do" on the only LED-lit bridge in Louisiana. Although the Texas Street bridge, was built in 1934 the bridge has been transformed into a work of public art and it's hard to miss with all the bright lights.

Many People in Shreveport-Bossier are Making Their Way to the Lighting of the Bakowski Bridge.

The night promises a lot of fun for our community. Art vendors, a light show, firework show, food trucks, oh and that epic mass wedding.

