LOUISIANA — A nationwide recall may impact Louisiana families, especially those who don't skip breakfast.

If you have been stocking up on bacon-related products, you may want to check your fridge and freezer to avoid consuming the recalled product.

According to The Associated Press, Kraft Heinz has issued a major recall on over 360,000 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon due to the potential risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This harmful bacterium can cause serious illness, and consumers should avoid eating the recalled product.

What Product is Being Recalled?

A popular turkey bacon product produced by Oscar Mayer, distributed nationwide between April 24th and June 11th, 2025, was available in grocery stores in Louisiana.

Check for the following recalled products:

12 oz packs with use-by dates from July 18 to Aug. 2, lot code RS40

36 oz packs (3x12 oz) with dates from July 23 to Sept. 4, codes RS19, RS40, RS42

48 oz packs (4x12 oz) with dates from July 18 to Sept. 4, codes RS19, RS40, RS42

What Should Louisiana Consumers Do With The Recalled Products?

Health officials urge consumers not to consume the items listed regardless of how they look or smell.

The USDA says older adults, pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems are at the highest risk of illness. However, everyone should take the recall seriously.

Fever

Muscle Aches

Confusion

Convulsions