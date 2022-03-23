Two Injured in Lafayette Shooting on Tuesday Night

The Lafayette Police Department responded to a shots fired call shortly after 7:00 pm last night in the 1000 block of Poplar Street. (Just off of University, south of Willow St.)

Once on scene, officers located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims is a 19-year-old male, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The second victim is a female (age not released) and she was treated on scene for a gunshot wound that grazed her arm.

According to officers, the shots were fired from unknown vehicles in the area, which resulted in the two people being struck.

Investigators are actively working the case. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.