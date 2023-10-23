ALEXANDRIA, La. (KPEL News) - A handful of Louisiana cities don't score very high when it comes to the best small cities in the country. But two of our cities are tied for 1st place among some of the worst.

Alexandria and Monroe are each tied for No. 1 along with a few other cities when it comes to the worst small cities in the U.S. Others, including Marrero (2), New Iberia (3), and Bossier City (4) don't fare much better.

The study, conducted by WalletHub, uses a variety of factors in determining which cities make for a "good" small town in the U.S. Such factors include Affordability, Economic Health, Education & Health, Quality of Life, and Safety.

Alexandria, which is located in the center of the state, has suffered some serious economic stagnation over the last decade or so. In 2023, there have been signs of a turnaround, but the city is still struggling in several ways.

According to the WalletHub study, Alexandria ranks toward the bottom of the list in Safety, as well as Education & Health. According to a list of the "11 Most Dangerous Places in Louisiana," Alexandria has a crime problem.

"Alexandria, Louisiana has a high crime rate, with violent crime occurring 1,880 per 100,000 and property crime occurring 7,300 per 100,000," according to that report.

Monroe, Louisiana, is located in the northern part of the state, and it's got some problems as well, according to WalletHub. Like Alexandria, it ranks toward the bottom in the Safety and Education & Health categories. However, it is also near the bottom of the list when it comes to Economic Health, as well.

Monroe Police Department, Facebook

Alexandria and Monroe are tied for No. 1 worst small towns in the country alongside cities in Mississippi, Arkansas, California, and New Jersey.