Two Louisiana Hotels on 2021 List of ‘Most Haunted in America’

You know how it's just more fun to look for scary things at this time of year? Halloween definitely brings out the ghouls and goblins, but also a chance to revisit some of those things that might have given you a thrill growing up. I mean, watching the classic films like "Halloween" or "A Nightmare on Elm Street" take on a whole new meaning when you see them in October. And we don't mean the remakes, either. There's just something that draws us to the paranormal as we approach All Hallows Eve. Right? Especially in Louisiana. We are a very spooky place, y'all.

So, for all of us who love to be scared at this time of year, Historic Hotels of America has released their annual list of Top 25 Most Haunted Hotels. And we're not surprised at all that Louisiana has two entries this year. (Only two?)

According to their website Historic Hotels of America is the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, recognizing and celebrating the finest Historic Hotels. An official press release says "For believers and skeptics alike, these hair-raising tales add another unique facet to each prestigious historic hotel on the list presented here. Adventure seekers in search of “a room with a boo” and heritage travelers interested in a local legend need look no further than the grand hotels, legendary luxury resorts, and iconic hotels found across the United States in Historic Hotels of America." The two Louisiana hotels that made the cut this year are below. Are you going to visit them this Halloween season?

Photo by Hat Creative on Unsplash

Hotel Monteleone, New Orleans. This historic hotel in the French Quarter is located at 214 Royal Street, and was opened in 1886. Many unsettling stories have swirled through the years of hauntings in this gothic building. And one of the most famous involves a little boy named Maurice, who was a guest with his family sometime in the 1890's. While his parents were out at the French Opera House, he died of a high fever in the hotel while in the care of his nanny. His grief stricken parents returned to the hotel many times over the years, in search of his spirit, which brought them much peace. And he has been spotted on the 14th floor of the hotel by many others since then.



tony-yakovlenko via unsplash

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center, Baton Rouge. This historic hotel located at 201 Lafayette Street was built in 1927, and is supposedly haunted by the ghost of one of our most infamous politicians, Huey P. Long. The ghost of Long has been spotted throughout the years on the 10th floor, puffing on a cigar. The hotel was one of his favorite haunts, and was called the Heidelberg Hotel back when he was in office. The building has been smoke free since 2006, but guests still report the smell of cigar smoke on occasion. No doubt from Huey P.