Two People Safely Evacuated After Kitchen Fire in Scott Apartment

SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - A two-story four-plex had to be evacuated after one of the apartments in the building caught fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the Scott Fire Department, around 9:30 a.m., responders were called out on a commercial fire at Marigny Circle in Scott. First arrivals noticed smoke coming from the building and investigated. What they found was a heavy fire in the kitchen/living room area of the apartment of a downstairs unit.

Credit: Scott Fire Department Credit: Scott Fire Department loading...

Two of the occupants in the building were upstairs, but were evacuated safely, Scott FD said. The downstairs apartment where the fire originated sustained moderate fire damage to that kitchen/living room area, but the three other apartments in the complex did not have any sustained damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is believed to be an accident.

Fire Safety in the Kitchen

Kitchen fires can be devastating if they get out of control, and an unattended stove is one of the easiest ways for the situation to go wrong quickly.

The National Fire Protection Agency website lists several tips for maintaining safety while in the kitchen, including:

Be on alert! If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.

Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, boiling, or broiling food.

If you are simmering, baking, or roasting food, check it regularly, remain in the kitchen while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you are cooking.

Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

And if there is a fire in your home, be sure to:

Just get out! When you leave, close the door behind you to help contain the fire.

Call 9-1-1 or the local emergency number after you leave.

If you try to fight the fire, be sure others are getting out and you have a clear way out.

Keep a lid nearby when you’re cooking to smother small grease fires. Smother the fire by sliding the lid over the pan and turn off the stovetop. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.