One of Louisiana’s most beloved football icons is hanging up his cleats. New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, wrapping up a decorated 12-year professional career.

From the Big Easy to the Big Stage

A native of New Orleans and product of St. Augustine High School, Mathieu’s journey took him from LSU stardom to the national spotlight in the NFL. Drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013, the 5-foot-9 safety became known for his relentless playing style and knack for making game-changing plays.

Over 180 regular-season games, Mathieu tallied 834 tackles, 36 interceptions (four of which he returned for touchdowns), 111 pass breakups, and 11 sacks. His impact was felt across multiple franchises, including the Cardinals, Texans, Chiefs, and finally, his hometown Saints.

He was selected to three Pro Bowls, earned three All-Pro honors, and secured a spot on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

A Strong Finish with the Saints

Mathieu closed out his career in New Orleans, starting all 51 games across three seasons. He became a key leader on the Saints’ defense, consistently ranking among the team’s top performers.

In his final season (2024), Mathieu led the team in takeaways and remained the only member of the secondary to start every game.

A Legacy Beyond the Field

Off the field, Mathieu’s influence was just as powerful. Through the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, he provided critical resources and support to youth and families in New Orleans, especially during the holidays and summer months. He was twice nominated for the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, a reflection of his deep commitment to giving back.

As one of the most respected players of his generation, Tyrann Mathieu leaves behind a legacy defined not only by stats and accolades but by resilience, leadership, and heart.

New Orleans may have just lost a safety, but it gained a legend.