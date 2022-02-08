U.S. Quidditch Holding Regional Championship Tournament in Lake Charles Feb. 19-20

Harry Potter fans will be pleased to know that Quidditch is alive and well in these United States of America. So much so that there is a tournament coming soon to Louisiana.

US Quidditch (USQ) will be holding its Southwest Regional Tournament for clubs and collegiate divisions later this month in Lake Charles. The tournament will be held from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-20, 2022, at LaGrange Soccer Park on 200 W. School Street.

Around 12 teams with some 200 participants total will be competing for the chance to be named champions from Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansa.

Based on the ficititional sport popularized by the Harry Potter series, Quidditch became an officially organized contact sport back in 2005. Currently, it is played in over 39 countries.

The Muggle Quidditch Crumpet Cup Is Played In London Jack Taylor, Getty Images loading...

“We are very excited to host our Southwest Regional Championship in Lake Charles,” said Laura Porth, director of events and partnerships for USQ.

“Our partners at Visit Lake Charles have been very welcoming and eager to host our teams. This is the first time we are hosting a regional championship here, and we are thrilled to showcase quidditch to a new city. With this tournament being our first Southwest Championship in two years, we know our teams are ready to compete for the regional title, and Lake Charles is the perfect host city for this event to take place.”

Admission to the tournament is free but USQ encourages attendees to RSVP at this link. You can also choose to support USQ by donating a voluntary admission fee.

For more information on the tournament, visit www.usquidditch.org where you can find specifics on the divisions and how to volunteer.