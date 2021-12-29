UL Basketball Coach Tests Positive for COVID Again

For the second year in a row, the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns' men's basketball team will miss a Sun Belt Conference series after testing positive for COVID-19.

The UL Athletic Department announced on Wednesday that Coach Bob Marlin will miss this week's conference-opening road trip to Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Marlin missed two games during the 2020-21 Sun Belt Conference schedule after contracting COVID-19. Brock Morris will serve as the team's interim head coach this weekend while Marlin stays home.

The Cajuns will face Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on Thursday. They'll then travel to Conway, South Carolina, to play Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 1 p.m. Jay Walker will have the call of both games on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.

