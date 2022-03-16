UL Has Announced Changes To Its Mask Mandate

The University Of Louisiana announced today that they have made a change to their mask mandate. The school is no longer requiring students, faculty, employees, and visitors to wear masks while on campus; however, it is recommended.

The school has also said that it will be up to individual departments and classes to determine if they require students to still wear masks in said classes and departments.

The University released a full statement on its website:

The University's Face Covering Policy was recently amended to recommend, but not require, that everyone wear face coverings in all indoor settings and outdoors while on University property. A department or unit may require all individuals wear face coverings over their mouths and noses if it is determined to be necessary during a specific face-to-face course, in a specific classroom, laboratory, and/or private office/workspace, or other areas. The health and safety of the campus community during the COVID-19 pandemic is the University’s priority. The University will adhere to the orders, proclamations, and regulations of the Governor of Louisiana and the Mayor-President of Lafayette, as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

