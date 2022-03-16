Shreveport Principal Gets Education’s Highest Honor

Big day at a Shreveport school. The national spotlight shines on the Principal of Queensborough Leadership Academy.

Marco French, got quite a surprise during an assembly. He was named one of the winners of a national Milken Educator Award. French is honored for his efforts to transform the academic performance at the inner city school and creating a nurturing learning environment.

Lowell Milken was in town for the event along with state superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley. French wins 25 thousand dollars for this honor. He can use the money any way he chooses.

There was quite a fun side note to this story. French unknowingly planned his own surprise. He thought the assembly was to celebrate literacy in our community.

“They had me thinking I was doing something for literacy today,” the principal said.

Lowell Milken, founder of the Milken Educator Awards, and Louisiana Education Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley presented French with the honor during an assembly attended by students, colleagues and state and local officials.

He had no idea the Milken honor was part of the program. He is one of just 60 winners across the nation. A Milken award is kind of like an Oscar in the movie business.

Dr. Brumley says “as a former teacher, content coach and instructional coordinator, Marco French understands learning and leadership from many angles. These experiences have clearly informed his work as principal. He is committed to the success of the Queensborough Leadership Academy community, where he continues to motivate students and staff and inspires the next generation of leaders.”

French says he is looking forward to continue to move this school onward and upward. "I want everyone to see that our students are great.”

