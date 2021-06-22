UL Ragin’ Cajuns to Nearly Double Billy Napier’s Pay to $2 Million Next Year

The Daily Advertiser is reporting that UL Ragin' Cajuns head football coach Billy Napier is set to get a hefty raise next season.

The University of Louisiana System Board of Governors Athletic Board committee will vote on Thursday on a proposed contract extension for the highly successful Napier. If approved, his total compensation in 2021 would bump from $1.005 million to $2 million.

In the proposed new deal, Napier would make a base salary of $400,000 per year, but he would also get a contingent premium benefit from the Ragin' Cajun Athletic Foundation of $1.6 million for his promotion and production of UL football, according to committee documents obtained by The Daily Advertiser.

The new contract would run through Dec. 31, 2025. It would also include a $900,000 budget increase for his assistant coaches and staff. He will have $2.5 million to use on his 10 assistant coaches, as well as $225,000 for up to 11 quality control assistant coaches, according to Kevin Foote of The Advocate.

Since Napier has been such a hot commodity in college football: What about his buyout clause?

If Napier wants to make a move he would have to pay UL a $3 million buyout if that were to take place between June 30 and Dec. 31, 2021. The buyout would drop to $2 million if he wants out of his contract in 2022 or 2023. However, all fees would be cut in half if current athletic director Bryan Maggard no longer holds that position at the school.

It seems as though this vote is merely a formality since we all know the success that Napier has had at UL. In three seasons as head coach, he's led the team to three bowl appearances and amassed an overall record of 28-11. Last year the team went a sparkling 10-1 and finished ranked #15 in the final Associated Press poll.