#22 Louisiana (15-5) is coming off a 3-1 week, with wins over McNeese State and Georgia State, and a loss to Georgia State.

Head coach Gerry Glasco typically joined me on my morning radio show today, as he does every Monday during the season.

Glasco discusses the state of his team, the word he would use to best describe the team after 20 games, the play of Meghan Schorman, starting pitching versus relief pitching, the health/status of Sam Landry and Raina O'Neal, the upcoming doubleheader versus Texas, and much more.

If you missed the interview, you can listen here.

Louisiana will wrap up its current six-game homestand this Wednesday against Texas (16-9-1) in a 4:00 p.m. doubleheader at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

The radio pregame show begins at 3:45 on ESPN Lafayette, ESPNLafayette.com, and the ESPN Lafayette App.

