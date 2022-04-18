UL Softball Dominates Saint Louis & Wins 19-0

UL Softball coming off of Easter was on fire today against Saint Louis. The Cajuns beat Saint Louis 19-0. There was no beating the Cajuns Monday night.

The Cajuns were on fire in every phase of the game. Pitcher Meghan Schorman was almost perfect. She only allowed 1 hit and 0 runs, while throwing an amazing 13 strikeouts! If it wasn't for a single in the 4th inning she would've thrown a perfect game. She was absolutely amazing. And when she wasn't striking runners out the fielders got the out. The defense all around was spectacular Monday night.

When it comes to the batting, Louisiana was locked in. They scored 19 runs on 14 hits. Ari Quinones and Jourdyn Campbell both hit home runs, while Quinones batted in 3 runners and Campbell batted in 2. Stormy Kotzelnick, Laney Credeur, Samantha Graeter, and Kramer Eschete all hit 2 RBIs. While Alexa Langeliers, Maddie Hayden, and Meghan Schorman all hit 1 RBI. And Meghan Schorman on her second at-bat of the year almost hit a 3 run homer but had to settle for a double.

This team was locked in on all fronts. And that's great because they are embarking on a 6 game seven-day road trip and to get such a dominating win for game 1 is just what Coach Glasco needed. The Cajuns are back on the diamond on Tuesday against Illinois at 4 pm.