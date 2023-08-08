LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Houston, Texas, man is regretting driving his Mercedes Benz without two working headlights as the Louisiana law violation led United States Drug Enforcement Administration agents and Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on a neighborhood chase that led to his capture on drug charges.

The bust happened on September 4, 2019, when the two arresting agencies noticed the black luxury vehicle stop at a home. Then, 29-year-old Paul Powell emerged, went inside for a brief time, then came back to the vehicle. That's when officers tried to stop the vehicle but Powell decided to take them on a high-speed chase. Authorities say Powell then took the chase on foot when he and an unknown passenger got out of the vehicle on Elephant Walk Road in Lafayette and ran through several yards and jumped several fences. He was eventually caught and handcuffed.

Once Powell was detained, a probable cause search of his vehicle turned up a digital scale and a bag containing methamphetamine that he later admitted belonged to him. The DEA Laboratory confirmed the meth had a net weight of 210 grams plus or minus 0.2 grams.

Powell pleaded guilty to the charge of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine on April 21, 2023. Last week, Powell was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison, followed by four years probation.