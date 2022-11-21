UNO Cancels Classes Today Due to Possible Threat

University of New Orleans, Facebook

This seems all too common these days. A possible threat at the University of New Orleans is the reason that the campus has been closed and classes have been canceled for Monday (11/21).

Details regarding the exact threat have not been made public by the school administration.

UNO President John Nicklow released the following statement regarding the situation:

Unfortunately, I am unable to share additional details about the suspect or the circumstances at this point because this is an ongoing investigation. The safety and security of our faculty, staff and students are my top priority, and that will not be compromised. I will have another update to provide to you soon, including our plans for Tuesday, November 22.

Nicklow added that the UNO Department of Public Security has been conducting an investigation throughout the weekend in conjunction with its law enforcement partners.

While classes and campus events are canceled, essential personnel should report to work.

Should anyone see or hear anything suspicious on campus, they are advised to call UNO's Department of Public Safety at (504) 280-6666.

The University of New Orleans is located at 2000 Lakeshore Drive and is home to around 8,200 total students (graduates and undergraduates).

