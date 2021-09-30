USPS Announces Shipping Delays Starting Oct 1

Are you still waiting on that package you ordered last week? If you are then you aren’t alone because a lot of people are expressing frustration with shipping delays.

The United States Postal Service announced that their service will be experiencing further delays starting tomorrow, October 1, 2021. The U.S. Postal Service will implement new standards for First Class Mail. Right now First Class Mail takes anywhere from one to three days to arrive, however, this new implementation will now take First Class Mail one to five days to arrive at your front door.

The Postal Service is saying that most local mail won’t be affected by this new procedure but mail that is traveling further distances will see the most delays.

While many people believe that these changes are occurring in Louisiana because of covid or Hurricane Ida, the Postal Service claims that this is all part of their 10-year strategic plan. The strategic plan would reduce post office hours, raise postage prices for consumers, and even raise postage during the holiday season.

So if you are planning to use the USPS this holiday season to get packages or cards to friends and family across the country, you may want to send those items a few days earlier so they will arrive on time.

10 of Louisiana's Weirdest Laws

You Know You're From Louisiana