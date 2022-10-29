USPS Shuts Down Evangeline Post Office – Here’s Where to Go Instead

EVANGELINE, La. (KPEL News) - Safety concerns at post office in Evangeline, Louisiana, have forced the U.S. Postal Service to shut the building down for retail operations for the time being. Repairs will be made, but there is currently no timeline.

Credit: Google Maps Credit: Evangeline Post Office/Google Maps loading...

While repairs are being made, post office box mail and retail services will be available to Evangeline customers at the post office in Jennings, located at 106 S. Broadway St.

Retail hours at the Jennings Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday. The building is closed on Sundays.

Credit: Jennings Post Office/Google Maps Credit: Jennings Post Office/Google Maps loading...

"We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible," USPS said in a release.

Lafayette Stores Your Parents Shopped At That Are Gone Now I have been feeling very nostalgic lately, and when I get that feeling I often will browse the photos in the different collections on the Lafayette Memories Facebook page.