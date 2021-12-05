USS KIDD to Hold Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony in Baton Rouge

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, the United States will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

What took place on December 7, 1941:

Around 7:55 am Hawaii time a Japanese dive bomber with the red symbol of the Rising Sun of Japan appeared in the clouds above the island of Oahu. Quickly following that bomber was about 360 other Japanese warplanes that carried out the attack against the U.S. Pacific fleet killing more than 2,400 Americans. This attack drew the U.S. into the conflict of World War II. Up until the attacks on 9/11, Pearl Harbor was the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.

This year the USS KIDD in Baton Rouge, La will host a remembrance ceremony for the events that took place at Pearl Harbor. The event will be held on board the destroyer from 11 am to 1 pm on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. This event is free and is open to the public.

"We are coming to Baton Rouge because we want to maintain a connection between our history and the future of KIDD. DD-661 is our namesake and one of the most decorated warships from the Second World War," said CDR Noland in a press release. "It is an honor to have her as part of our own legacy and very special to have the opportunity to remember Pearl Harbor onboard with some of my most accomplished young Sailors from her modern namesake, DDG-100.”

Among the 2,400 Americans that lost their lives that day in 1941 were Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd Sr, whom the USS KIDD is named after, and 46 native sons of Louisiana.

After the service concludes there will be a special memorial ceremony ashore that will honor the 17 Coast Guard members of the White Alder who were lost during a collision on the Mississippi River near White Castle in 1968.

The USS KIDD and Veterans Memorial is located at 305 S River Road in Baton Rouge, La. You can find more information about the USS KIDD and their memorial events on their website.

