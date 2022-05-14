One of the more controversial and outspoken people during the height of Covid-19 mandates during the pandemic was Pastor Tony Spell of the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana.

Spell defied the mandates of Governor John Bel Edwards by continuing to hold in-person services at the church at a time when the Governor mandated that institutions shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Pastor Spell, to some, is a controversial figure. Some people are in full support of the actions he took to hold his church services during the pandemic defying orders from Governor John Bel Edwards. Others say it was irresponsible for Spell to hold those services in a time when people were asked to be socially distanced, and many institutions were closed.

On Friday, May 13, the Louisiana Supreme Court issued a ruling that the Governor's mandates did not equate to allowing criminal charges against Spell. As this was announced yesterday, a Gofundme account was set up to send the Spells on vacation.

Those who set up the account had this to say, in part,

The Life Tabernacle Church family is so grateful for all the saints of GOD near and far who have suffered and prayed for us and our leadership these last two years!!! We want to send Pastor Tony Spell, Sis. Shaye Spell, and their family on a vacation.

The goal is to raise $10,000. So far, $650 has been raised. When the fundraiser for the vacation was announced on the Life Tabernacle Church's Facebook page, many people had comments to share.

Pastor Spell faced legal troubles. For example, he was facing six counts of violating the following:

"RS 29:724 — Powers of the governor. A. The governor is responsible for meeting the dangers to the state and people presented by emergencies or disasters, and in order to effectuate the provisions of this Chapter, the governor may issue executive orders, proclamations, and regulations and amend or rescind them."

Yesterday, Spell spoke about the decision of the Louisiana Supreme Court:

Pastor Spell was also arrested at one point for driving the church bus near one of the protestors. He was accused of trying to hit someone with the bus.

