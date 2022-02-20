Victim Hospitalized in Overnight Shooting Near Downtown Lafayette

The violent weekend in Lafayette continued late into the night hours on Saturday.

Car Involved in Crash into Barricades Listener Submitted Photo loading...

In a weekend that has produced multiple shootings near Four Corners and on Ambassador Caffery, as well as a car crashing into the Rio Parade route before it even began, the latest incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street as Lafayette Police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say several males were involved in an altercation when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once. The suspect fled the scene. The victim is in a local hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information, investigators need to talk to you. Please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

Krewe of Rio Parade 2022

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?