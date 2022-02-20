Victim Hospitalized in Overnight Shooting Near Downtown Lafayette

Victim Hospitalized in Overnight Shooting Near Downtown Lafayette

The violent weekend in Lafayette continued late into the night hours on Saturday.

In a weekend that has produced multiple shootings near Four Corners and on Ambassador Caffery, as well as a car crashing into the Rio Parade route before it even began, the latest incident happened just before 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Buchanan Street as Lafayette Police found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say several males were involved in an altercation when one of them pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once. The suspect fled the scene. The victim is in a local hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information, investigators need to talk to you. Please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

