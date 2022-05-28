Video Shows Carnival Cruise Ship on Fire While Docked in Grand Turk
Reports say that a Carnival Cruise ship caught on fire this morning whilst docked in Grand Turk. Video shows the docked cruise ship billowing with smoke and flames as onlookers watch anxiously.
Thick, black smoke filled the air as the tail of the cruise ship blazed on.
The ship was docked at Grand Turk in the Turks and Caicos Islands when the fire was caught on video.
Carnival's signature red-white-and-blue tail on their ship was halfway covered in flames. Onlookers anxiously watched as the fire blazed on.
Video of Carnival Cruise Ship on Fire
See the full video for yourself via WDSU News on Facebook below.
See another angle of the fire as crews worked to put it out here.