Get Great Deals if You’re Willing to Cruise Out of New Orleans

If you're willing to roll the dice and cruise despite ongoing COVID-19 concerns, they're offering some incredible deals when you leave from the Port of New Orleans!

I've personally only cruised twice. Once out of New Orleans with Carnival and once out of Miami with Norwegian. Both were great experiences! However, once you've cruised with Carnival, just know that you're going to get frequent marketing emails. BTW, if I sound like I'm complaining, I'm not! Especially because I just opened one this week that had deals starting at $50 per person for an interior room!

Yes, you can cruise on Carnival out of New Orleans for as low as $50 per person. You better believe I got on the phone quickly with my girls to see if they were interested! There are a few catches though. You have to book your travel and put down a deposit by May 31st, 2022. I think that's a hell of a deal! Especially since the cruises available are for four-day and up cruises. Seven-day cruises start at $100 per person. Granted, there are a few other fees involved, like pre-paying your gratuities, trip protection, and a drink package if you want one, but it's worth it.

Concerned about COVID-19? They're offering fully vaccinated cruises. That means you show proof of being fully vaccinated as well as present a negative COVID test taken within three days of boarding. That means absolutely everyone on the cruise is vaccinated and has tested negative. That's about as safe as you can get. It's certainly safer than a trip to Walmart. There are a few exceptions and stipulations and you can read about them here.

So check this out... You can sail on the Carnival Valor on a five-day cruise with stops in Costa Maya and Cozumel starting at $50 per person. There's another four-day cruise on the Valor that goes to Cozumel with prices starting at $50 per person. And get this, on the Carnival Glory, leaving out of New Orleans, you can go to Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel on a seven-day cruise for as low as $100 per person. Just keep in mind that all of these prices assume two people per stateroom and don't include your taxes, fees, gratuities, trip protection, or port expenses, but it still adds up to huge savings. Plus, you drink free when you're playing in the casino;)

I know not everyone is ready to venture out into the world yet, but if you are, these are some great deals!

(These prices are current as of 7:30 am 5/17/22.)

