Video Emerges Of State Fair Shooting Aftermath In Shreveport

Get our free mobile app

A shooting rocked the Louisiana State Fair in Shreveport on Saturday night. Reports say that a juvenile male was shot at the State Fairgrounds, and was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health.

Videos are beginning to emerge from the chaotic scene that broke out moments after the shooting. Including videos posted to social media sites, and Youtube. However, note that these videos include profane langue, and to show emotionally distressing responses. Viewer discretion is advised.

The calls came in to Shreveport Police around 9:15pm on Saturday night. There were 15 or more first responder units that arrived at the State Fairgrounds in response. That included at least 12 Shreveport Police Units, as well as medical units from the Shreveport Fire Department.

Witnesses, as well as KSLA, report that a young male victim was shot. The victim was transported by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health with what KSLA described as "life threatening" injuries.

At this point in the evening, Shreveport Police have mad no official announcement on arrests, but there are unconfirmed reports that they do have suspects in custody.

The State Fairgrounds were evacuated after the shooting took place. Which ended the fair activities for the night early.

Read More: Do You Know Any of These Criminals on Louisiana's Most Wanted List?