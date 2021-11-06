Would You Eat Ice Cream With Turkey In It This Thanksgiving?

This seems unnecessary and over-the-top. I love Thanksgiving like any other red-blooded American, but this is taking turkey too far.

An ice cream brand named Salt & Straw is selling a new line of Thanksgiving flavors, including one made with real turkey.

The flavor is called Caramelized Turkey and Cranberry Sauce, and it's got "turkey bacon" mixed in. So, not actual hunks of light and dark meat. But still, it's ice cream with turkey in it.

The other ingredients are cranberry sauce, thyme, and ground pepper. It's one of five Thanksgiving flavors they're selling as part of their "Friendsgiving Series."

The other four Thanksgiving flavors are:

House Rolls with Salted Buttercream

Sweet Potato Pie with Double-Baked Almond Streusel

Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie

Candied Walnut Cheesecake

You can get a variety pack with all five flavors at SaltAndStraw.com. It's $65, plus shipping.