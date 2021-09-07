Violent Shootout Leaves Shreveport Teen Dead, Others Wounded

A deadly shooting over the weekend leaves a 13-year-old Shreveport teen dead and three other young people wounded.

13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre died in this violent event. Two other teens suffered life threatening wounds. Another teen was grazed by a bullet.

The shooting happened Saturday night at Bert Kouns and Millicent Way. One person is now charged in this case. That suspect is a juvenile and he is charged with 2nd degree murder.

Willis Knighton Pierremont was hit by some of the bullets and issued this statement:

Patient and employee safety is always paramount at Willis-Knighton Health System. Twenty four-hour security is maintained at all our hospitals, and although affected by the recent events of Saturday, Sept. 4, those involved were off our campus and outside of our control. We sincerely appreciate the officers of the Shreveport Police Department for their rapid response to the incident. As North and Central Louisiana’s largest healthcare provider and corporate citizen, we too are concerned about the escalation of violent events across our community and those taking place in any neighborhood. We have personnel and patients at facilities and clinics throughout Shreveport as well as Bossier. We pray for the families of those innocent lives lost and call on our local, area, state, and federal law enforcement, elected and appointed officials to partner and work collaboratively in developing a decisive and swift plan of action to address these matters as soon as possible.

Caddo District Attorney James Stewart issued this statement after this event:

Unsupervised teenagers driving around with guns shooting at each other is at epidemic level. Parents, if your child is out of control, please go to the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court, 1835 Spring St., and ask for an ungovernable child petition. This will get your child under the supervision of a juvenile court judge and their authority.

16 Cold Cases in Caddo Parish That Still Need to Be Solved

25 Obscure Facts You Probably Don't Know About Louisiana Louisiana is a weird and wild place. Some of our state's history is way stranger than fiction! Test yourself to see if you are a Bayou State expert!

Look: How Shreveport-Bossier Has Changed from 2007 to Now

Best Burgers in Shreveport-Bossier

Our Top Shreveport-Bossier Labor Day 2021 Weekend Events