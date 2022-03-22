As the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris is, as the cliche goes, a heartbeat away from the Oval Office. If only she were a heartbeat away from a complete sentence.

During a visit Monday to Sunset, Louisiana, America's second most powerful person struggled mightily to make her point about the "significance of the passage of time" during her short speech in the small, south Louisiana town.

Harris, touring the area with Governor John Bel Edwards, was talking about the need for affordable high speed internet for all when she launched into her word salad.

twitter/the post millennoal twitter/the post millennoal loading...

"The governor and I, and we were all doing a tour of the library here, and talking about the significance of the passage of time," the VP began, “The significance of the passage of time, right?”

But Harris was just getting started. “The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time in terms of what we need to do to lay these wires - what we need to do to create these jobs."

And then the coup de grace. “And there’s such great significance to the passage of time when we think about a day in the life of our children."

Vice President Harris arrived in Lafayette Monday morning and was joined in her tour of the area by both the Governor and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

