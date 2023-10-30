Walmart Is Cracking Down On Customers In Louisiana Who Use These

Louisiana Walmart customers may be in for a shock when they try to check out. Walmart is cracking down on certain customers. According to WalmartNearby.com, there are 138 Walmart stores in Louisiana as of 2023 (including Sam's and other branches).

If you are a coupon user, Coupons In The News says that Walmart recently changed its policy after leaving it untouched for six years. The policy change happened on September 24, 2023.

Walmart To Raise Its Minimum Raise To 11 Dollars An Hour Scott Olson/Getty Images loading...

What Changed Regarding Walmart's Coupon Policy?

1. Elimination of Overages/New Identical Coupon Limits

Among the most notable changes is the elimination of overage. Walmart was among a dwindling number of retailers that would honor the full value of a coupon, no matter the actual price of the product. So if your coupon was worth more than the product you used it on, you’d get cash back or get the difference applied to your transaction.

Not anymore. The new policy states that “Walmart does not give cash back nor will any overages apply to the remaining items in the transaction if the value of a coupon is greater than the purchase value of the item.” To make matters worse, there’s also a new “limit of 4 identical coupons per household, per day.”

getty images getty images loading...

2. Digital Coupons

According to the report, the use of digital coupons will no longer be accepted on customers' phones.

3. Expired Coupons

The use of expired coupons will no longer be allowed under the new regulations

4. Product Matching of Coupons

According to Walmart, items being purchased using coupons must match the size, brand, quantity, color, etc. or coupons will not be accepted

5. Use of Multiple Manufacturer Coupons

Only One manufacturer coupon per item will be accepted

6. Scannable Coupons

For coupons to be used, they must be able to be scanned at the register. If a coupon cannot be scanned, there is no manual override for the questionable coupon.

To view the full report from Coupons In The News, CLICK HERE.