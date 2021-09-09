As the southeastern region of Louisiana continues to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Ida, stores are doing their best to reopen.

The Walmart store on the east side of Houma currently is closed, but I am told by Kamie L. that they are working nonstop in hopes of reopening sooner rather than later.

She says that everything from the store must be removed and the entire store will have to be cleaned prior to reopening.

Facebook via Kamie L

As you can see in the photos here, portable air conditioning has been brought in so that workers can get the job done.

Kamie tells me that she doesn't know what will happen to the current merchandise in the store, but they are waiting to restock the whole store.

Facebook via Kamie L

She encourages those in the Houma area to not drive up to the store to ask if they are open yet as they don't have a time frame for reopening just yet.

Someone who saw her post suggested that Walmart give some the merchandise to those in need, but the elements seem to have gotten too much of what is in the store as Ida slammed into the region of the state.

Facebook

Here's another look from inside the Walmart store in Houma, on the east side. These portable air ducts are supplying workers with air conditioning as they remove merchandise.

Facebook via Kamie L

I want to encourage you to continue giving to those in need. A number of local businesses are still collecting items and we hope that you'd consider giving.

Many are now asking for cleaning supplies, sports drinks/water, and sunscreen. We will continue to highlight what people need here and on-air.