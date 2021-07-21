Watch as Protestors Disrupt Louisiana House Proceedings

As the Louisiana State House begins work during the veto override session, protestors took a spot in the balcony gallery to watch the action. But this group became part of the action when they changed clothes and unfurled a banner and began shouting to lawmakers below.

This is what they were shouting:

"Senate bill 156 has got to go". This is the bill that would allow transgender athletes to participate in women's sports. But the Senate voted to override Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of that bill. The measure is to be taken up in the House today.

This bill provides “for the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act relative to a school’s ability to offer opportunities to each student to participate in team sporting events on an equal basis.” But opponents say it discriminates against transgender athletes who should be allowed to participate.

Members of the group Real Name Campaign from New Orleans were escorted out of the chamber as House Speaker Clay Schexnayder was speaking at the podium.

Members of this political activist group say the security in the chamber did not handle them properly.

“They continued to shove them, put them in a chokehold, I could hear them saying for a while ‘I can’t breath, I can’t breathe,’ asking them to take them out of a chokehold. They were shoving us into the marble walls.”

