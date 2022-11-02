Deion Sanders has been changing the culture over there in Jackson Mississippi. As the head coach of Jackson State, he has been able to do some amazing things for those young men. From getting NFL scouts there to see them play to enhancing the football program and garnering more money for not just Jackson State but the entire SWAC.

However, the most crucial thing that Coach Prime has done is give these young men a great role model and someone they can admire. And frankly aspire to be. This man is teaching these young men how to be men. And the speech that he gave after the death of one of his team's favorite rappers Takeoff from the Migos was absolutely beautiful.

Coach Prime's message is clear, you are valuable. We forget that these athletes are humans and really kids at the end of the day. And Coach Prime has recognized that and tries to make life easier for them by teaching them lessons now that they will be able to use after they leave Jackson State. And for these young men to see so much death with just the artists from the music they consume aside from in their personal lives is a lot to deal with. So for Coach Prime to be there for them and support them is a beautiful thing to see. He is teaching them how to be men. One quote that stood out to me is "You have to change if you expect change". He is right and it is beautiful to see him impact the lives of these young men.

Jackson State has a diamond in Coach Prime and it's amazing to see him impact the lives of these young men. It will be interesting to see if he ever goes to a power 5 school but until then let's enjoy what he's doing in the SWAC.