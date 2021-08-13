Watch Reba Announce New Hall of Fame Inductees Here

Country music fans have been anxiously waiting for the day that live music returns, and we get to see our favorite artists in concert again. That is slowly returning, and we couldn't be happier. We really missed our favorites, and they have missed us.

And any die-hard country music fan knows that the new artists have great respect for the ones that came before them, and made it possible for them to tour the country and make new music. And other than being invited to become a member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, being chosen to join the Country Music Hall of Fame is the pinnacle of any artist's career. It's the top of the heap, and we'll see who the newest members will be on Monday, August 17th.

The Country Music Association will unveil the class of 2021 at 10:00 AM on Livestream, and you can see the whole thing as it happens in real-time below. Country Music Hall of Fame member Reba McEntire, who was inducted in 2011, will do the honors. The announcement has been streamed live since 2015, and past hosts have included Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Brenda Lee, and Vince Gill.

Per a press release from Billboard "Inductees are selected in three categories: modern era artists (20+ years after first achieving national prominence), veterans era artists (40+ years after first achieving national prominence) and a third category that rotates between recording and/or touring musicians; songwriters; and non-performers."

Last year's inductees were Marty Stuart, Hank Williams, Jr., and legendary songwriter Dean Dillon. We're excited to see who the newest members will be, and congratulations from all of us here in south Louisiana!