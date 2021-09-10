Week 2 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Vermilion Catholic 21, Opelousas Catholic 6

Iota 32, St. Louis 30

Pine Prarie 62, Elton 26

Notre Dame 1, Sulphur 0 (FORFEIT)

FRIDAY

St. Martinville 27, New Iberia 16

Acadiana 0, Catholic Baton Rouge 20

Ascension Episcopal 56, Catholic Pointe Coupee 22

Teurlings 36, Comeaux 15

Southside 21, Carencro 45

St. Thomas More 35, Alexandria 59

Washington-Marion 21, Northside 14

Beau Chene 38, Port Barre 12

Bossier 19, Opelousas 20

Central Catholic 12, Abbeville 18

Gueydan 22, Northwood - Lena 20

Erath 28, Dequincy 21

Church Point 32, Kaplan 8

Northwest 28, Crowley 34 OT

Cecilia 41, Rayne 7

Jennings 18, Eunice 33

Mamou 30, Grant 36

Marksville 7, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte 35

Hamilton Christian 45, Highland Baptist 21

Loreauville 27, North Vermilion 20

Westgate 55, West St. Mary 20

Jeanerette 6, Morgan City 12

Delcambre 27, Hanson 32

Lafayette High 27, Lafayette Christian 47

Oakdale 1, Ville Platte 0 (Forfeit)

Catholic New Iberia 1, Breaux Bridge (Forfeit)

Oberlin 1, North Central (Forfeit)

Westminster, Covenant Christian CANCELLED

