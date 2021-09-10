Week 2 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 2 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Vermilion Catholic 21, Opelousas Catholic 6
Iota 32, St. Louis 30
Pine Prarie 62, Elton 26
Notre Dame 1, Sulphur 0 (FORFEIT)
FRIDAY
St. Martinville 27, New Iberia 16
Acadiana 0, Catholic Baton Rouge 20
Ascension Episcopal 56, Catholic Pointe Coupee 22
Teurlings 36, Comeaux 15
Southside 21, Carencro 45
St. Thomas More 35, Alexandria 59
Washington-Marion 21, Northside 14
Beau Chene 38, Port Barre 12
Bossier 19, Opelousas 20
Central Catholic 12, Abbeville 18
Gueydan 22, Northwood - Lena 20
Erath 28, Dequincy 21
Church Point 32, Kaplan 8
Northwest 28, Crowley 34 OT
Cecilia 41, Rayne 7
Jennings 18, Eunice 33
Mamou 30, Grant 36
Marksville 7, Sacred Heart of Ville Platte 35
Hamilton Christian 45, Highland Baptist 21
Loreauville 27, North Vermilion 20
Westgate 55, West St. Mary 20
Jeanerette 6, Morgan City 12
Delcambre 27, Hanson 32
Lafayette High 27, Lafayette Christian 47
Oakdale 1, Ville Platte 0 (Forfeit)
Catholic New Iberia 1, Breaux Bridge (Forfeit)
Oberlin 1, North Central (Forfeit)
Westminster, Covenant Christian CANCELLED