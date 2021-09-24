Week 4 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 4 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.
*Bold indicates winner*
Thursday
Ascension Episcopal 44, Jeanerette 0
St. Martinville 21, Westgate 39
Barbe 35, Southside 42
Catholic NI 14, Delcambre 21
Friday
Vandebilt Catholic 23, Breaux Bridge 6
Notre Dame 21, Teurlings 34
Sulphur 10, Acadiana 45
Lafayette 29, Comeaux 31
STM 35, Neville 28
LCA 35, St. Helena 0
Cecilia 46, Crowley 27
Marksville 0, Church Point 51
Northwest 12, Eunice 42
Rayne 28, Kaplan 12
Carencro 35, Ruston 38
Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7
Abbeville 25, Northside 0
Beau Chene 36, Grant 42 OT
Loreauville 47, Franklin 42
Ascension Catholic 20, Vermilion Catholic 28
North Vermilion 24, Erath 31
Beekman 0, Highland Baptist 1 Forfeited
Iota 48, Jennings 57
East Beauregard 64, Elton 50
Hamilton Christian 26, Basile 27
Port Barre 12, Mamou 43
West St. Mary 42, North Central 0
Central Catholic 53, Ville Platte 0
Block 6, Pine Prairie 28
New Iberia 10, Sam Houston 16
Kinder 21, Catholic Pointe Coupee 22
Welsh 57, Pickering 14
St. Edmund 27, Evangel 42
Gueydan 6, Oberlin 41
Sacred Heart 18, Rosepine 55
Hanson Memorial 34, St. Martin Episcopal 28
Patterson 20, Amite 40
Westminster 42 , Ascension Christian 21