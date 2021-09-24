Week 4 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here is the schedule/scores.

Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana. Keep the "refresh" button nearby.

*Bold indicates winner*

Thursday

Ascension Episcopal 44, Jeanerette 0

St. Martinville 21, Westgate 39

Barbe 35, Southside 42

Catholic NI 14, Delcambre 21

Friday

Vandebilt Catholic 23, Breaux Bridge 6

Notre Dame 21, Teurlings 34

Sulphur 10, Acadiana 45

Lafayette 29, Comeaux 31

STM 35, Neville 28

LCA 35, St. Helena 0

Cecilia 46, Crowley 27

Marksville 0, Church Point 51

Northwest 12, Eunice 42

Rayne 28, Kaplan 12

Carencro 35, Ruston 38

Opelousas Catholic 39, Vinton 7

Abbeville 25, Northside 0

Beau Chene 36, Grant 42 OT

Loreauville 47, Franklin 42

Ascension Catholic 20, Vermilion Catholic 28

North Vermilion 24, Erath 31

Beekman 0, Highland Baptist 1 Forfeited

Iota 48, Jennings 57

East Beauregard 64, Elton 50

Hamilton Christian 26, Basile 27

Port Barre 12, Mamou 43

West St. Mary 42, North Central 0

Central Catholic 53, Ville Platte 0

Block 6, Pine Prairie 28

New Iberia 10, Sam Houston 16

Kinder 21, Catholic Pointe Coupee 22

Welsh 57, Pickering 14

St. Edmund 27, Evangel 42

Gueydan 6, Oberlin 41

Sacred Heart 18, Rosepine 55

Hanson Memorial 34, St. Martin Episcopal 28

Patterson 20, Amite 40

Westminster 42 , Ascension Christian 21

Comfort Foods Down South

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

Southern Hobbies Added To Olympics