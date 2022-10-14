Week 7 High School Football Schedule/Scores
Week 7 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.
Be sure to check back on this page all throughout Friday night for LIVE score updates from all around Acadiana.
*Bold indicates winner*
THURSDAY
Teurlings 21, LCA 17
Carencro 56, Comeaux 6
Erath 37, Kaplan 22
North Central 32, Westminster 35
Westgate 39, North Vermilion 7
Opelousas Catholic 30, Catholic Pointe Coupee 8
FRIDAY
Lafayette at Sam Houston
John Curtis at Acadiana
STM at Northside
Beau Chene at Cecilia
Kinder at Breaux Bridge
Sulphur at Southside
Jeanerette at Vermilion Catholic
Crowley at Abbeville
Barbe at New Iberia
Opelousas at Livonia
Catholic New Iberia at Delcambre
Dequincy at Welsh
Lagrange at Rayne
Vinton at Notre Dame
Pine Prairie at Iota
Northwest at Church Point
Sacred Heart VP at St. Edmund
Washington Marion at Eunice
St. Martinville at St. Charles Catholic
Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary
Port Barre at Ville Platte
Oakdale at Mamou
Oberlin at Basile
Lake Arthur at Grand Lake
Patterson at St. James
Loreauville at Franklin
Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian
Gueydan at Beekman Charter
Jennings at South Beauregard
Berwick at Central Catholic
Centerville at Hanson Memorial
Morgan City at South Lafourche
Elton at East Beauregard