Week 7 of the High School Football season is here. We've got plenty of games to get to this week, here are the scores.

*Bold indicates winner*

THURSDAY

Teurlings 21, LCA 17

Carencro 56, Comeaux 6

Erath 37, Kaplan 22

North Central 32, Westminster 35

Westgate 39, North Vermilion 7

Opelousas Catholic 30, Catholic Pointe Coupee 8

FRIDAY

Lafayette at Sam Houston

John Curtis at Acadiana

STM at Northside

Beau Chene at Cecilia

Kinder at Breaux Bridge

Sulphur at Southside

Jeanerette at Vermilion Catholic

Crowley at Abbeville

Barbe at New Iberia

Opelousas at Livonia

Catholic New Iberia at Delcambre

Dequincy at Welsh

Lagrange at Rayne

Vinton at Notre Dame

Pine Prairie at Iota

Northwest at Church Point

Sacred Heart VP at St. Edmund

Washington Marion at Eunice

St. Martinville at St. Charles Catholic

Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary

Port Barre at Ville Platte

Oakdale at Mamou

Oberlin at Basile

Lake Arthur at Grand Lake

Patterson at St. James

Loreauville at Franklin

Highland Baptist at Covenant Christian

Gueydan at Beekman Charter

Jennings at South Beauregard

Berwick at Central Catholic

Centerville at Hanson Memorial

Morgan City at South Lafourche

Elton at East Beauregard

