What Comes to Mind When You Think of the Fourth of July Holiday?

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The 4th of July Holiday is upon us!

It's America's birthday and something that should always be celebrated, no matter what political issues or divides we may still be working on as a country. Even as the debate ensues about how free we are as a nation in these times, we still reside in the greatest country to ever have been birthed!

In the grand scheme of Earth's existence, America has not really been a nation for that long - 247 years. In that short time, though, our country has made a massive impact on the world and has proven to be a huge barrier against evil, while dealing with our own struggles.

If not for America, the Nazis, the Communists, or the Japanese during the World War II era - or any other evil modern day world powers - may rule the world, making it a place where the freedoms we celebrate today would just be an afterthought.

Independence Day essentially marks the halfway mark of the calendar year and is a great time for not only fun with family and friends, but for reflection on the greatness our country has attained.

What do you think of when you think of the Fourth of July holiday?

