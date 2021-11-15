What did Pete Carroll have in his pocket?

The internet is trying to figure out what Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll had in his pocket during the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Carrol reached for his red challenge flag during the game, but when he couldn't find it, he just tossed whatever was in his pocket down to the field.

In this case, we really don't know what he had in his possession, but this most certainly was NOT a challenge flag.

Getty Images

You can see the coach reaching for the flag, but rather than coming out of pocket with the challenge flag, it appears Carrol has some sort of device in his pocket.

Whatever it was, this most certainly was not what he intended to use to initiate a challenge during the game. This all happened the same week when an NFL player found a

Since this video went viral, many have come out with their own theory as to what Coach Carroll may have thrown on the field during this challenge attempt, and the theories are GREAT!