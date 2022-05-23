What is the Best Frozen Treat on a Stick?

Let’s hop on the way back machine for a minute.

Think back to the summer days when you were a kid. Most of you were probably playing around in the yard barefoot or playing ball with your neighborhood friends. Do you remember Momma coming outside with your favorite frozen treats? Or maybe it was running inside asking for money for the ice cream truck you heard coming down the road.

Bruce and Jude’s Early Risers question is: The best, frozen treat on a stick is…what? This could either be a past or present favorite. We took the question to the 97.3 The Dawg Facebook page and, y’all didn’t disappoint.

Based on your comments, the top favorite frozen treats on a stick are:

The classic Fudge Pop/Bar

Creamsicle/Push Pops

Grape Popsicles (Just don’t tell Jude…)

My kind of people! I have every one of these in my freezer at the moment.

Just in case you were curious, here are our favorite frozen treats on a stick:

Bruce currently indulges in the occasional Blue Bell Crunchy Moo Bar. I will catch him in the act one of these days.

Jude says his favorite is a strawberry fruit juice bar. Now you know just how to bribe him.

My current favorite are grape flavored Outshine Fruit Bars. This will likely change by the end of the week.

If you didn't get to put your vote in, tell us now what your favorite frozen treat on a stick is.