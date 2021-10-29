What Time is the Parade? Answers to Your Homecoming Questions

It has been an incredible week of homecoming activities on the campus of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and in Acadiana in general. We've painted the town red or vermilion if we're being on point. We've yelled like hell. We've worn red and gotten fed. But there is still a lot of "homecoming" left.

Because of television obligations, the homecoming football game is going to kick off at 11 am. That has meant a bit of change in normal gameday operations. Well, not for the crew the organizes the games for the University but for us fans who like to bitch and moan about every little thing that isn't exactly the way we want it to be.

While today's homecoming schedule includes things like a golf tournament and tennis tournament and a big Greek Expo most of us are already turning our attention to Saturday. There are more than a few events leading up to and after the actual game that you'll want to be aware of.

What Time Is The Parade?

This may be the most asked question we've gotten this week. Other than, "Is there going to be a parade"? The answers are 8:30 and yes.

What is the Parade Route?

The Homecoming Parade will roll out of Blackham Coliseum at 8:30 Saturday morning. it will roll down Cajundome Boulevard. The revellers will then turn into the Cajun Field parking lot at Reinhardt Drive. The parade participants will then loop around Cajun Field to the Oak Tree and pass the Alumni tent.

Will There Be a Cajun Walk?

Just because we're waking up early doesn't mean we won't need to get the team fired up to play the game. The Cajun Walk, a tradition at UL will commence at 8:45. It will take its usual route and Cajun fans are encouraged to once again, Yell like Hell, and show Coach Napier and the Cajun football team that we are 100% behind them.

Can We Possibly Work in One More Reason to Show Our Cajun Pride?

DUH! The Ragin Rally at Russo Park will commence at 10 am. The event which is part pep rally part concert and all Ragin Cajun Spirit will feature the Pride of Acadiana Marching Band. Yes, the fight song will be played. Yes, we'll all sing along and Yes, we are going to dish out some R-E-S-P-E-C-T

What Time do the Stadium Gates Open?

Ragin Cajun fans will be allowed to make their way to their seats beginning at 10 am. Please remember all security protocols and make sure you're wearing your team colors. We want the good folks at Texas State to know which side we are pulling for. By the way, the Ragin Cajun apparel outlet at Cajun Field will be open for last-minute spirit items too.

When is Kick-Off?

The Ragin Cajuns will take on Texas State beginning at 11 am. The game will be carried nationally by the ESPN Networks, ESPNU to be precise. Locally you can hear the broadcast on the Ragin Cajun Radio Network. ESPN 1420 (AM) will begin their pre-game coverage at 9 am. HOT 107.9 (FM) will join the network at 10 am. Jay Walker and the Cajun Broadcast crew will bring you the play by play story at 11 am.

Wait, We aren't Going to Tailgate?

Don't be stupid. We are doing double tailgating for homecoming. There will be fan tailgating before the game. We certainly hope you will leave your tailgate spot to line the parade route, the Cajun Walk, and the Rally at Russo. After the game, there will be live music all over the place. Student tailgating will take place for two hours after the game on the Practice Fields near the stadium.

Mimosas or Bloody Marys?

I guess that's up to you. But we can look at this early start time as a pain or a blessing. I prefer to think of it as a blessing. Our really incredible football team will represent our University and our culture in front of a national television audience. Our Athletic Department will receive money because of that appearance. We will have music, we will have food, we will have friends and family and we will have some incredible fall weather too.