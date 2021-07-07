Get our free mobile app

According to the New York Times, Louisiana is tied for having the fourth-worst COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country.

Being tied for fourth isn't good y'all! This is after the state was offering a 'Shot for a Shot' back in June. Yeah, because booze is the way to motivate us here in Louisiana, right? Or was that just a lame attempt to placate bar and restaurant owners after trying to put them all out of business?

Then Louisiana attempted to boost vaccination rates by introducing the 'Shot at a Million' lottery which scammers have already wreaked havoc on and we haven't even had the first drawing yet.

All I know is we better get serious about this or we're going to end up with President Biden's mobile vaccination teams going door to door like would be roofing contractors after a storm and that's not going to go over well. Can you imagine going door to door with COVID vaccines in Louisiana with the number of people who are so passionate both for and against them? I'd rather hang out on Sprague on a Saturday night.

Oh, wait, I know what we need... a catchy jingle with a beat you can dance to. Yep, that's the ticket. What do you think?

It's probably a better idea than the 'Shot for a Shot' program. At least it doesn't promote alcohol consumption. Just saying...

Great Louisiana Apps You Might Want to Check Out

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.